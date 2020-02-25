Celebration of Fourth Degree Knights Exemplification at St. George

Under the leadership of District Master Dan Norman, the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Our Lady of Guadalupe Province 4th District of Texas held a Fourth Degree Exemplification and celebrated the 120th Anniversary of Fourth Degree Knights at St. George Church in George West on Feb. 22.
The rituals of the Knights, sometimes called ceremonies or exemplifications, have for decades been separated into first, second and third degrees focused respectively on the principles of Charity, Unity and Fraternity, the first three principles of the Catholic men’s fraternity founded in Connecticut in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney.
Patriotism was added to the order’s principles in 1900, based on the idea that knights are loyal to both God and country. The first exemplification of the Fourth Degree was held in New York City on Feb. 22, 1900.
The Fourth Degree is the highest degree in the Knights of Columbus and signifies patriotism and is the most visible of the organization with its Honor Guard.
Father Romeo Salinas celebrated Mass immediately after the exemplification.
Congratulations to the 15 men who were installed as members of the Fourth Degree. Exemplified in the fourth degree were Sir Knights Reynaldo Aguinaga, John Camacho, John A. Garcia, Rafael Garcia, Ruben Garcia, Rene Garza, Gilbert Gonzales, Jesus Gonzalez, Homer Gonzalez, Johnny Guerra, Jesus Perez, Gerardo Reyna, James Steward, Robert (Steve) Swetzick and Gilbert Vasquez.
After the ceremony, a banquet was held for everyone in attendance.