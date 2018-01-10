Chancellor will participate in MLK forum

January 10, 2018
by Alfredo E. Cardenas
Ben Nguyen, Chancellor of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, will be one of five panelists on the YMCA’s 12th Annual Racial Justice forum. This year’s theme is “Eliminating Racism: ‘Hate is Too Great a Burden.” The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, from 9-11 a.m. at the YWCA, located at 4601 Corona in Corpus Christi.
The forum will be dismissed to join in the 32nd Annual MLK Commemorative March, beginning at noon at the Nueces County Courthouse and ending at the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal.
Other members of the panel include Rev. Claude Axel, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church; Rev. Dr. Karen Boehk, United Methodist Church; Rabbi Ilan Emanuel, Congregation Beth Israel; and Imam Mohammad Omar, Islamic Society of South Texas. Dr. Velda Vela-Trujillo will serve as moderator.
The Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will co-sponsor the forum.
Attendance is open to the public. A $10 donation is welcomed. RSVP to
ywcacc@ywcacc.org
. For more information call (361) 857‐5661, ext. 13.
An MLK Interfaith Prayer Service will be held the day before the conference, on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Brooks Worship Center, located at 2101 N. Port.