Chancery offices have moved to new location

by South Texas Catholic

As of monday, Jan. 30, the Chancery of the Diocese of Corpus Christi has moved to its new location at Tower II located at 555 N. Carancahua. The new offices are across the street from the old Chancery location on Lipan and Carancahua.

The mailing address for the chancery will remain the same as PO Box 2620, Corpus Christi, Texas 78403-2620. The main switchboard number will remain the same, (361) 882-6191. Direct lines to Chancery staff will be the same once they are operational. As of now they are not yet operational. The hope is that they will be up and running by Wednesday, Jan. 31 or thursday, Feb. 1.

All emails for Chancery staff are the same. Internet at the new location should be up and running either Wednesday or Thursday.

The following offices on the seventh floor of Tower II: Construction. Human Resources, Vocations, Consecrated Life, Property, Fiscal, Accounting, IT, Stewardship, South Texas Catholic and Reception.

Offices on the 15th floor of will be: Bishop, Curia, Vicar General, Chancellor, In-house Counsel, Tribunal, CMSE, Liturgy, Vicar for Priests, Vicar for Retired Priests and Communications.

