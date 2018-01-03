Chancery offices moving

The Chancery offices of the Diocese of Corpus Christi will move to a new location during the last week of January and will be in their new location by Feb. 1. The move is necessitated in order to renovate the existing Chancery building.

Although the Chancery building, built in 1948, is structurally sound, it is functionally obsolete because it was actually designed for residential use. The Chancery has dealt with continual patching of certain components or in some cases going without them. These components include air conditioners, elevators and plumbing. The architect for the diocese pointed out that the Chancery building has “lost its patience” with the components and they are continually breaking down.

The Chancery office will move across the street (Carancahua) to the ERF Tower II, more commonly known simply as Tower II. Public parking will continue to be available at the current parking lot, across the street from the Chancery on Lipan Street, and in the large parking lot catty corner from the Chancey.

Renovations to the Chancery are expected to take a couple of years.