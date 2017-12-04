Diocese staff reflects on ‘listening with a servant's heart'

by Alfredo E. Cardenas



Deacon Jerry Campa and wife Mary listen to Bishop Michael Mulvey at conclusion of Day of Reflection.

Alfredo E. Cardenas, South Texas Catholic

The Chancery staff of the Diocese of Corpus Christi held their annual “Day of Reflection” on Friday, Dec. 1, at St. Philip the Apostle Parish. The theme of the day was “Listening with a Servant’s Heart.”

Bishop Bichael Mulvey

Deacon Jerry Campa and his wife Mary were the reflection leaders for the day. Deacon Campa is a deacon at St. Anthony Mary Claret parish in the the Archdiocese of San Antonio. The couple are founders of Feed My Sheep Ministry, that assists the poor living in colonias in Piedras Negras, Mexico, through monthly visits and donations of food and materials.

The Campas led staff through several activities designed to help them serve others “with a listening heart.”

Bishop Michael Mulvey also participated in the activities and thanked the presenters for reminding and leading him and the staff to appreciate the importance of listening.



