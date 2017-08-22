CHRISTUS Spohn Health System honors three new chaplains

by Alexis M. Mays, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline



Pictured from left, are Father Ignatius Nwankwocha, Sister Mary Immaculate of the Eucharist, SOLT and Sister Lola Alokan. The new chaplains were honored for completing a year-long residency in the Clinical Pastoral Education program for the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.

Alexis M. Mays for South Texas Catholic

After over a year of training, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System celebrated the graduation of three chaplains who will help care for the spiritual needs of south Texas patients and their families.

Sister Lola Alokan, Sister Mary Immaculate of the Eucharist, SOLT and Father Ignatius Nwankwocha were honored on Aug. 18 at the Welder Memorial Chapel in CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline for completing their year-long residency in the Clinical Pastoral Education program.

Sister Lola Alokan said the program has been an incredible journey and learning experience.

“It has equipped me with the tools I need to serve others,” Alokan said. Alokan, who will continue to serve in the CHRISTUS Health ministry, says she appreciated everyone she worked with at CHRISTUS Spohn. “Every Associate has been my friend.”

The CPE Program is a professional, interfaith ministry education curriculum. Residents learn how to care for the spiritual needs of individuals, families and systems by being taught skills and theories about theology, sociology, behavioral sciences, family systems theory and cultural diversity. CPE focuses on developing pastoral reflection, formation, and competence.

The graduation ceremony program featured remarks and a reflection that commended each resident for completing the program, and prayers to bless their journey of "Extending the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ."

The speakers at 2017 CPE graduation ceremony included Rev. Doug Jackson, Professional Advisory Group (PAG) chair, Les Maloney, PAG co-chair, and Stephen Kazanjian, Vice President of Mission Integration for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.

Pictured above in no particular order are Rev. Dr. Thewodros Asfaw; Rev. Doug Jackson, Professional Advisory Group (PAG) Chair; Rev. Bruce Wilson; CPE Resident Graduate Father Ignatius Marjorie Chavez; CPE Resident Graduate Sister Mary Immaculate of the Eucharist, SOLT; Rev. Dr. Fr. T. Kizito Nwachukwu; CPE Resident Graduate Sister Lola Alokan; Stephen Kazanjian, CHRISTUS Spohn VP of Mission Integration; Les Maloney, PAG co-chair, Father Aloysius Ezenwata.

Alexis M. Mays for South Texas Catholic