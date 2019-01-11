Children from Robstown celebrate Christmas with Pageant

by Cecilia Gamboa

Children from the Religious Education program at St. Mary's Mission in Robstown celebrated Jesus' birth by participating in a Christmas Pageant on Dec. 24.



"Every year the children are immersed in scripture through their learned lines and Christmas songs," said Cecilia Gamboa, Director of Religious Education.



The Event happened right before the Christmas Vigil Mass. Angels and shepherds danced and sang while announcing the birth of Christ; the children dressed as stars sang Happy Birthday Jesus and motioned with their hands.



Solist Stacy Hernandez sang the "Christmas Hallelujah" and Cris Garza accompanied her on the piano "creating the most heartfelt, emotional moment," Gamboa said.



Santa visited the baby Jesus and the children were given a treat from Santa after the Mass.



