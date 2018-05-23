Children make first Communion 

Orfie Hernandez, Director of Religious Education for Corpus Christi Cathedral Parish led children as they made their first Communion on May 6 with Father Jose Gutierrez presiding.



The children who made first Communion were Gianna Arzuaga, Maricella Bell, Sadee Diaz, Hailey Donna, Oriana Gonzalez, Breanda Hernandez, Maddox, Jennings, Aaron Kauffman, Isabella Kolasinski, Alex Leos, Benjamin Montelongo, Lilah Morin, Alexis Olson, Sophia Pennington, Romeo Ponce, Cattia Rivas, Zoe, Soliz, Lillian Suggs and Olivia Whitaker.

