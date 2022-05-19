Children receive first Communion at Corpus Christi Cathedral

Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over children receiving their first Holy Communion at Corpus Christi Cathedral Mass on May 1.
The Holy Eucharist is the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Pope Francis has called it the "Sacrament of Love:"
"The Eucharist is at the heart of 'Christian initiation,’ together with Baptism and Confirmation, and it constitutes the source of the Church’s life itself. From this Sacrament of love, in fact, flows every authentic journey of faith, of communion, and of witness."