Grand opening of Catholic Charities' Choice Pantry

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi held a grand opening for their newly renovated Choice Pantry on March 2. Bishop Michael Mulvey offered his thanks and prayers and blessed the mini grocery store with several members of the community, staff and donors in attendance.
Bishop Mulvey thanked the staff for all their hard work. "By pulling together, we can do more together, than we can by ourselves," he said.
He also thanked Angie Garcia, senior director of programs and grants, "for her remarkable leadership during the past few months," and Bishop Mulvey introduced Warren Phipps on his first day as the new executive director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.
Before the blessing, Bishop Mulvey prayed, "We have gathered here to bless Catholic Charities Choice Pantry as it will serve our local community, relying on the goodness of God from whom all blessings flow. We pray that those who will work here and those who will come to this place will experience the gift of normalcy.
“We all share in the mission of our Lord who came to serve and not be served, he said. "We are grateful to God for the gift that so many people have been and are willing to be there for others – our brothers and sisters." Then sharing the day's Gospel reading, he said, “‘Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’” (Mt. 25:45).
Choice Pantry allows clients to choose from a wide array of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and grains. This new shopping experience will allow those who need food assistance to "to pick what they feel is best for them in their own household," Angie Garcia said. "And stop the waste."
Catholic Charities maintains six food pantries across the 12 counties they serve, but Choice Pantry is their central source. Catholic Charities' partnership with Catholic Charities USA, the Walmart Foundation, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, HEB, the United Way of the Coastal Bend, and Grow Local South Texas has been beneficial to the entire coastal bend community.
Catholic Charities thanked those who give monetary donations regularly: Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and local parishes. Donations ensure the pantry remains fully stocked with fresh dairy items, produce, bread, low sodium and diabetic friendly food options, but "help from the community is still needed. "Groups can organize a food drive with their church, school or social organizations," said Shannette Hoelscher, communications and mission advancement coordinator for Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter.