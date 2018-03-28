March 28, 2018
by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic
The Catholic community joined Bishop Michael Mulvey and celebrated the annual Chrism Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on March 27. The Chrism Mass opens Holy Week, it unifies priests with their bishop and blesses the holy oils for the upcoming year.
Bishop Mulvey thanked all priests for their 'yes' to God's call to be ordained priests. He asked them to recommit to their calling and to continue to minister to Gods' people in their Savior's name.
During his homily, Bishop Mulvey addressed the youth, saying," Many your age are leaving the Church, saying, 'it makes no sense, it has no relative matter in their lives.' You are the most critical members in the Catholic Church today. So much depends on you.
"I encourage you to reject the lies of the modern society and come to know Jesus more personally each day. You will understand the Church when you understand Jesus. You cannot separate Jesus from His Church and you cannot separate the Church from Jesus. Grow in your love for Him each day. Become interested in your faith and the Church and generously let your light shine in the midst of your family and friends," Bishop Mulvey said.
He asked them to seriously consider a religious vocation in the Church. "Young men consider the fact that Jesus is calling you. Don't refuse Him. Don't close your heart to Him. He will never abandon you, but look at him straight in the eyes as he is looking at you, straight in the eye. And to the young women, a life of dedication as a consecrated person, either in religious life or the lay state will never disappoint you, but will give you great joy throughout your life."
View the homily from the Chrism Mass in the video below or view the entire Mass and other Holy Week videos and podcasts made possible by
Catholic Communications
Network at
podcasts.goccn.net
.
Photos by Adel Rivera