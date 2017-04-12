April 12, 2017
The Corpus Christi Cathedral was packed on Tuesday, April 12, as Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the annual Chrism Mass in which the sacred oils are blessed for the upcoming year. The bishop was joined at the altar by many of the priests and deacons from the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
In the pews were laity and members of orders of consecrated life. These, said the bishop, are the four pews of the Body of Christ.
Bishop Mulvey said he saw the Body of Christ before him, all the anointed, including laity, consecrated religious, deacons and his brother priests. He said they gathered as the Body of Christ in an ancient and unique celebration of the Church.
He said the oils being blessed that evening would be used in the sacramental life of the church in each parish of the diocese. He said the use of oils was an ancient tradition. Oil, he said, not only speaks about consecration but also of “being sent.”
The Chrism Mass was the opening of Holy Week. The bishop will celebrate Holy Week at the Cathedral, continuing with Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m., Veneration of the Cross on Good Friday at 3 p.m. and the Easter Vigil and reception of the candidates and catechumens on Saturday at 8 p.m.
For a complete schedule for Holy Week visit the Cathedral’s website at
www.cccathedral.com
. Check with your parish office for the Holy Week schedule in your parish.
A video of the Chrism Mass is available for viewing at
podcasts.goccn.net
.