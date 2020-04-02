Christian stewardship is paying it forward

A Christian steward is one who receives God’s gifts gratefully, cherishes and tends them in a responsible and accountable manner, shares them in justice and love with others, and returns them with increase to the Lord.
~USCCB Pastoral Letter, “Stewardship: A Disciple’s Response.”
When you give to the Bishop’s Stewardship Appeal, you support the mission of the Church across our entire diocese, which consists of 69 parishes, 32 missions, Catholic Charities, Mother Teresa Shelter, and the Diocesan Communications Network, along with 15 diocesan schools.
The Bishop’s Stewardship Appeal supports diocesan ministries and services, bringing the “Joy of the Gospel (Evangelii Gaudium)” to those who might not otherwise get a chance to experience it. Those who make a gift, participate in the mission of the Church to bring the light of Christ into darkness, confront hate with love, and offer hope in place of doubt in all 12 counties of our diocese and reaches people of all ages, faiths, ethnic and economic backgrounds.
This appeal allows us to act together as a family of faith and support the programs and services no single individual or parish can offer by themselves.
The programs of our parishes are vital because most work of the Church takes place at the local level, but there are numerous specialized services for which the diocese is responsible. These are the services for which individual parishes are unable to provide on their own.
The Bishop’s Stewardship Appeal is the vehicle, which enables the diocese to fund these programs and services and allow the faithful of God to participate in the ministerial work of the Church, and help continue the work of our Lord in the midst of those who otherwise would not be reached. Perhaps more importantly, it encourages and assists the individual faithful to become a part of the work of the larger Church and share their gifts with others who depend on the work of the Church of south Texas.
The reading from Isaiah 58:7-9 says, “Is it not sharing your bread with the hungry, bringing the afflicted and the homeless into your house; Clothing the naked when you see them, and not turning your back on your own flesh? Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your wound shall quickly be healed; Your vindication shall go before you, and the glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard. Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer, you shall cry for help, and he will say: ‘Here I am!’”
You may ask yourself what is Isaiah telling me here? We are all blessed with numerous graces in our life. But it is on us to take care and help our neighbor, our fellow man and woman. Have you ever heard the term “pay it forward?” It’s an action that gives a certain fulfillment in your life when you can do it. We can consider the Bishops Stewardship Appeal a way of paying it forward. The numerous people we can help and the appreciation they would have will be repaid to you in abundant measure.
What should I give to the Bishop’s Stewardship Appeal?
God has given each one of us gifts, graces, talents, and abilities, which are to be shared responsibly and wisely with others. Stewardship is more than occasional acts of charity and service. It is a way of life, a commitment to giving our time, talent, and treasure for all the blessings we have received from God.
To be true stewards of God’s gifts and blessings, we have a responsibility to return a part of what he has blessed us with to the Church, the poor and needy. While there are many calls on each of us, accepting that we receive all things from God helps us focus our attention on the needs of those less fortunate. Being a good steward is rarely convenient or easy, but by being called to be disciples of Jesus, we often must move beyond our own personal wants and become concerned with the needs of others.
Everything we have is a gift from God, and our gratitude to him needs to be returned to him in abundance. We, as a diocese are asking for 100% participation. I once again ask that you prayerfully consider if your household can make a sacrificial gift to the Bishop’s Stewardship Appeal. Remember, no gift is too small or too large. With everyone’s participation, our mission will be a monumental success!