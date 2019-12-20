Christmas at Bokencamp

The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Social Ministry worked with the staff at the Bokencamp Children’s Shelter to provide a Christmas Mass and party for 40 youth on Dec. 14. Presents were donated by many "Angels" and by the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Father Jose Gutierrez presided over Mass on behalf of Bishop Michael Mulvey and Msgr. Marcos Martinez concelebrated. Both priests heard confessions before Mass and Father Gutierrez shared the message of hope and the Holy Family.
The Children’s Shelter temporarily houses hundreds of unaccompanied children who have had to flee from war and violence. The shelter provides rest and safety while surrounded by 24-hour support and supervision until they are reunited once again with a family member or sponsor.
The Office of Social Ministry has volunteers who minister to youth at Bokencamp on a monthly basis by providing youth programming and Mass.
If interested in becoming a volunteer to serve unaccompanied minors in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, call the Office of Social Ministry at (361) 882-6191.