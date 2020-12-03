Christmas Concert will feature local talent

Local musicians of Corpus Christi present “A Journey to the Light.” This Christmas benefit concert will be available LIVE – in person or online at St. John Paul II High School Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
The concert will be directed and performed by our very own local talent. Directors of the concert are Carissa Reyes and Ruben Galabeas. Carissa Reyes is music director at St. Thomas More Parish in Corpus Christi and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Portland. Ruben Galabeas is music director at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.
The choir consists of priests, music ministers, musicians, students, teachers, and nurses from around the diocese. Diocesan priests singing with the choir are Fathers Samuel Medley and Brady Williams from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity and Father Piotr Koziel from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
Instrumental performers Steve Cortinas from St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Ray Paz, Andrew Reyes from St. Paul the Apostle in Flour Bluff, Jaime Mojica will accompany the choir.
Singers in the choir are Joseph Reyes, Daniel Reyes, Matthew Reyes, Esteban Hiracheta, Mary Rokhol, Denise Guerra, Alicia Guerrero, Isabel Reyes, Jessica Reyes and Molly Demel.
Members of the technician team include Caesar, Joshua Longoria, Roxanna Guerrero, Andrea Galabeas and Susie Sullivan.
Support for resources has come from Father Peter Martinez, St. Phillip’s and President of St. JPII High School, Father Tomasz Kozub, St. Thomas More, Father James Vasquez from Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Father Prince Kuruvila from Ss. Cyril and Methodius and Father Frank Martinez, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
“We need Jesus more than ever. What better way to celebrate Christmas than with good music? It is our hope to be able to help the school, but most importantly, bring hope and trust in baby Jesus as we persevere through this pandemic,” Galabeas said.
“As Ruben said, we are excited for the opportunity to support St. John Paul II High School and its mission of Catholic education. We also hope to bring much-needed light and hope found in the baby Jesus to our parishioners and everyone in this diocese,” Reyes added.
The concert is for one night only. Doors will open to the public 20 minutes before the concert (6:40 p.m.) There will be limited seating available in the school’s cafetorium. First come, first serve. Tickets are available at
jpiihighschool.org.