Christmas Eve Midnight Mass will be covered LIVE from Corpus Christi Cathedral

by Marty Wind, Catholic Communications Network

The Catholic Communications Network proudly presents the 33rd annual broadcast of the Christmas Midnight Mass, LIVE, from Corpus Christi Cathedral beginning at 11:30 p.m. on December 24.

The Broadcast will join the service of Lessons and Carols, in progress, at 11:30 p.m. followed by the Christmas Midnight Mass with Bishop Michael Mulvey, presiding. Contributing to the celebration will be the majesty of the Grand Cathedral pipe organ, and the Cathedral Choir and Brass under the direction of Scott Powell.

The Broadcast will be carried live, over the air, on Corpus Christi Independent station KDF-TV and FM Broadcast station KLUX 89.5HD. The celebration will also be simulcast on the World Wide Web with streaming video available on the website of the Catholic Communications Network, http://GoCCN.org (click live video), and streaming audio available at http://klux.org (click Listen Live).

The Midnight Mass broadcasts are being made possible once again by a generous gift from area H-E-B food stores, who have made the broadcast possible for more than 13 years.