Christmas Food Baskets and Toys for Tots registration open through Nov. 27

For 53 years, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. has been providing Christmas food baskets in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Registration for the Annual Christmas Food Baskets and Toys for Tots Program is currently in progress at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, 615 Oliver Ct., 78408, and will end on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The date of distribution for Corpus Christi food baskets and all Toys for Tots will be Tuesday, Dec. 17 starting with the Blessing of the People by Bishop Mulvey, 8:30–9 a.m. and followed by Distribution, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., 615 Oliver Ct., 78408. Rural area food baskets distribution dates will vary.
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi has 3,000 food baskets available to those in need of a Christmas holiday meal. Of those 1,600 – 1,700 will stay in Corpus Christi with the remaining baskets going to rural areas. Each food basket will contain a turkey and all of the trimmings for a delicious meal. To receive a food basket, an application must be submitted. One per household.
To Apply for a Christmas Food Basket, the following information will be needed: Photo ID; and Proof of Residence (Utility or Electric Bill will work)
*New – Aransas County Residents
Christmas Food Basket applications will be available for Aransas County residents on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1515 North Live Oak, Rockport.
Residents of Nueces (Bishop residents apply through the Kleberg County Toys for Tots distribution center), San Patricio and Aransas Counties are eligible to apply for the Toys for Tots program through Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi. Applications must be made in person at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, 615 Oliver Ct., 78408. There is no cap on the number of children per household that can receive toys. The age range for the toys is 0-13.
To Apply for Toys for Tots, the following information will be needed:
This annual holiday giving is made available through the generous support of the following:
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. serves the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Established in 1965, we serve twelve counties in the Coastal Bend: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, South McMullen, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio. We provide services such as, Emergency Aid, Family & Individual Counseling, Housing Counseling, Immigration Services, Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities, Representative Payee Program, Rural Outreach, Parents as Teachers Program, Disaster Response Services Department with assistance for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Mother Teresa Shelter and Mother Teresa Transitional Housing for Men. To learn more, please visit www.catholiccharities-cc.org