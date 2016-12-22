Christmas tradition of giving still strong after 50 years

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and helpers were able to distribute approximately 12,000 Christmas food baskets and some 8,000 toys to those in need on Dec. 21 at their new location on Oliver Court.Bishop Michael Mulvey led the blessing as other city leaders and religious gave their support. The city leaders and religious were County Commissioner Joe Gonzalez, Judge Loyd Neal, retired Rabbi Kenneth Roseman from the Congregation of Beth Israel, Catholic Charities president Mike McLellan and Catholic Charities chaplain, Father Richard Libby.Attendees were treated to Christmas Carols provided by musician Ray Paz who played his keyboard and sang with others, which included Sisters of Saint Ann and the Silent Angels.Youth leader Sarah Acosta and other adults, as well as the Knights of Columbus from Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish brought 25 youth from the Life Teen youth group to help distribute food and toys.Catholic Charities Executive Director Linda McKamie said the 50-year Christmas tradition would not be possible without the help of The John G. & Maria Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation for their support for 50 years. Other organizations and businesses who have helped over the years are: H-E-B (for 38 years); the U. S. Marines Toys 4 Tots (for 39 years); St. John Paul II High School (for 9 years); The Corpus Christi CPA's Counting on Santa (for 5 years); Catholic Charities staff and volunteers.