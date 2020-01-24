CHRISTUS Physician Group Welcomes New Clinic, Family Nurse Practitioner to Padre Island

CHRISTUS Physician Group is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic on Padre Island. CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Padre Island is now open and accepting new patients.
A new face will also be on hand to welcome patients: Elsie DeLeon, RN, MSN, FNP-C will serve as the clinic’s new certified Family Nurse Practitioner. Elsie, a native of Cuba, immigrated to Miami before her family settled in Corpus Christi. It was there that Elsie’s father practiced orthopedic surgery for three decades. “My parents taught me adaptability, perseverance and the importance of family,” explains DeLeon. “Growing up in Corpus Christi was a joyful experience.”
DeLeon will specialize in providing annual exams, wellness exams for women, preventative health, sick visits, well visits, routine health screenings adult and school physicals and cryotherapy treatments. DeLeon will serve within the CHRISTUS Physician Group.
DeLeon, who will begin seeing patients at CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Padre Island in the new year, received her Master of Science as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
DeLeon says being able to relate to her patients is key to her practice: “I strive to clearly relate my treatment plan to the patient while seeking both their approval and, more importantly, their understanding. I feel that my role as a health professional is to improve my patients’ overall wellbeing – and that’s a responsibility that I take very seriously.”
Elsie DeLeon, RN, MSN, FNP-C is now accepting patients, ages 16 and olde at CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Padre Island, located at 14725 Compass Street, Corpus Christi, Texas. To book an appointment, call (361) 902-6170.