CHRISTUS Spohn and Oceans unveil plans of expanded Behavioral Health Services

Dr. Osbert Blow, MD, PhD, FACS, President & Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System welcomed Bishop Michael Mulvey, County Judge Barbara Canales, City Council Member Gil Hernandez [district 5], the media and Oceans Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Stuart Archer at the May 20 press conference held in the Wellspring Center Medical Building at CHRISTUS Spohn – South.
Dr. Blow announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health unit and add outpatient behavior health services on the campus of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. He shared that partnership with members of the county, the city and Bishop Mulvey “ is nothing short of miraculous.”
This new inpatient unit and intensive outpatient program will increase capacity and improve access to care. The 40-bed unit owned and operated by Oceans Healthcare will expand inpatient bed capacity by more than 20% and allow for the treatment of more clinically acute patients. The Intensive Outpatient Program will further extend the program’s reach and provide ongoing treatment to individuals managing behavioral health challenges.
Expected to open in the Spring of 2022, the 30,000 square-foot “hospital within a hospital” will occupy two floors and provide specialized care to adults 18 and up, as well as seniors age 55 and older. Once complete, it will replace the behavioral health unit currently located at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Memorial location.
“At Oceans, we are passionate about expanding access to behavioral health treatment in each of the communities we serve,” said Oceans Healthcare CEO Stuart Archer. “Last year, we joined with CHRISTUS Spohn to make a commitment to enhance the quality and availability of behavioral healthcare throughout the region. We’re proud to take the next steps toward fulfilling that promise and we look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place to serve even more patients in the years ahead.”
With nearly two decades of experience delivering comprehensive behavioral healthcare, Oceans provides CHRISTUS Spohn with access to additional resources and expertise. Oceans has deep experience caring for behavioral health patients with complex medical needs. This strong clinical foundation, along with its ability to share best practices across its 33 locations, will complement the clinical strength of CHRISTUS Spohn and support the delivery of high-quality care in Nueces County.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental illness to reduce the stigma so many experience. CHRISTUS Spohn plays an important role in providing compassionate care and helping patients find the right resources,” explained Dr. Blow. “Our critical work with Oceans will help ensure access to a full continuum of behavioral health care. It is our commitment to get people the care they need in the most appropriate setting.”