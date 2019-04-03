CHRISTUS Spohn celebrates opening of new multi-million dollar North Tower

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, along with its sponsors the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth held a ribbon cutting and celebration of their new multi-million dollar North Tower on March 28. Bishop Michael Mulvey led a prayer and blessing at the opening of their new facility.
Five years ago, CHRISTUS Spohn announced an unprecedented investment in the health care of South Texas with the construction of the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center and the new North Tower at
Shoreline Hospital.
Today, this $335 million investment in the community has been realized with the opening of the new North Tower, the most state-of-the-art medical facility in the Coastal Bend.
The new tower features the latest in ultramodern health care technology, and a vastly expanded home for the region’s only Level II Trauma Center, which serves a 12-county area.
CHRISTUS Spohn officials and community leaders celebrated the opening of the tower with a ribbon-cutting event and a special mass inside of the tower’s new chapel. The total construction project is the single largest investment by CHRISTUS health in any of its international ministries.
“We are excited and honored to provide our patients and their families with the very best facilities to receive their medical care,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “Throughout this five-year journey, we have said caring for our community is not just our mission, it’s our promise.”
In January 2017, CHRISTUS Spohn completed the first major milestone of its historic transformation project with the opening of the new Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center, located on the campus of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-
Memorial. The 40,000-square-foot facility now serves more than 1,000 patients a month.
This spring, CHRISTUS Spohn opens the doors to the final phase of the historic investment project, the new North Tower, which adds 200 new patient beds to the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-
Shoreline campus.
The tower also houses a new state-of-the-art Emergency Department, as well as the region’s only Level II Trauma Center. The Trauma Center will be supported by 55 new Emergency Department beds, the largest in South Texas, including four ultramodern resuscitation rooms, large enough to fit an entire team of clinicians responding during a trauma, stroke or more.
The total transformation project and construction is estimated to have generated nearly $401 million in economic activity for the region. The project has provided 873 direct and indirect construction jobs and generated $129 million in direct and indirect salaries for area workers.
“This level of investment clearly shows the level of confidence we have in the growth of South Texas and our commitment to remaining the health care leader here for years to come,” Dr. Blow added.
The Trauma Center is linked to the region’s most advanced specialists and surgical suites at
Shoreline Hospital, providing complex surgeries such as neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, plastic surgery, cancer care, intensive care, palliative care and many other advanced medical and surgical interventions – all housed at one state-of-the-art location.
“Bringing together our key specialties and latest technologies under one roof makes it possible for South Texas families to stay close to home for the very best health care,” said David LeMonte, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-
Shoreline.
These state-of-the-art facilities truly elevate the level of care available to all South Texans and makes Corpus Christi home to the region’s most advanced facility, an innovation that will benefit the lives and well-being of generations to come.
For more information about CHRISTUS Health’s investment in the health of South Texas please visit:
www.ourpathforward.org
Did You Know? Remarkable Facts about the New Shoreline Tower Much has gone into the construction of the new Shoreline North Tower. Here are some interesting facts about the unprecedented project:
Man-hours worked to date: 1,659,409 Hours
Peak Manpower Onsite: 520 Employees
Number of Subcontractors: 205 Companies
Yards of Concrete Placed: 26,771 Cubic Yards
Tons of Rebar: 2,627 Tons (5,254,000 Pounds)
Amount of Masonry Bricks Used: 632,700 Bricks
Amount of CMU Blocks Used: 128,000 Blocks
Deepest Pile (Foundation System): 79 Feet Below Pile Cap
Average Depth of Piles: 75 Feet
Deepest Pier: 158 Feet Below Existing Grade
Average Depth of Piers: 150 Feet
Tower Height: 145 Feet (Ground to Roof)
Economic Impact Impact on regional economy during construction of the new facilities CHRISTUS Spohn’s $335-million-dollar investment has made a strong impact on our economy’s health. A recent Economic Impact Report from the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development highlights the project’s economic effect:
Economic outputs or revenues for businesses in the area:
Direct Effects: $267,750,000
Indirect Effects: $133,886,568
Total Impact: $401,636,568
Average Number of construction jobs created and supported during construction: