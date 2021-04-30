CHRISTUS Spohn Health System to Host Nurse Recruitment Event at La Palmera

(Corpus Christi, TX, April 30, 2021) – CHRISTUS Spohn Health System currently has open positions for Registered Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants. The public is invited to learn more about these opportunities at a recruitment event on Saturday at La Palmera from 12-4:30 p.m. Potential candidates can stop by our information table to speak one-on-one with nursing leaders and find out more about these career opportunities, including our RN Residency program and Nurse Extern summer program.
Brochures, flyers and CHRISTUS swag will also be given away.
La Palmera is located at 5488 South Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411 (a table will be set up near the food court between Hot Topic and Crocs)