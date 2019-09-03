CHRISTUS Spohn participates in 'Thank-the-Donor' program

by Kevin Dolliole, CHRISTUS Health Regional Public Relations
CHRISTUS Spohn Health System has teamed with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to participate in a first-of-its-kind donor recognition system. “Thank-The-Donor” is the world’s first web-enabled technology that connects blood recipients with their donors. CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-
Shoreline is honored to be the first hospital in the Coastal Bend to take part in the program.
“We have seen the power that a few simple words of gratitude can generate for both the donor and the recipient,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, MD, Ph.D., FACS, President & Chief Medical Officer of the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “We see our role in helping to facilitate this act of gratitude as an extension of our very own mission: To extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”
The “Thank-The-Donor” program connects patients with the donor of the blood product they received. Patients can send a note, photo or video to their donor using a smartphone, tablet or computer. The groundbreaking program allows the recipient to thank their blood donor while protecting each person’s anonymity in compliance with strict medical privacy laws.
Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb was on hand to present a proclamation during Friday’s kick-off announcement.
“For the thousands of donors in the Coastal Bend area each year, this gift of life is typically not given for any recognition,” added Dr. Blow, “But this program helps to drive home just how special that gift is, and just how much it is appreciated.