CHRISTUS Spohn receives certification for Primary Stroke Center

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – South is proud to announce that it has received certification from Det Norske Veritas (DNV) as a Primary Stroke Center (PSC), affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical problems.
DNV is a global independent foundation dedicated to safeguarding life, property and the environment. DNV accredits acute care and critical access hospitals, and also provides Comprehensive as well as Primary Stroke Center certification.
A Primary Stroke Center has the necessary staffing, infrastructure and programs to stabilize and treat most emergent stroke patients. A PSC can provide treatment to a broader range of stroke conditions and is able to provide some acute therapies, as well as admit patients to a designated stroke unit or to beds specifically assigned to stroke care.
“This certification lets our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” says Osbert Blow, MD, PhD, FACS, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes. For this type of care where time is of the essence, our neighbors should feel confident knowing that the level of treatment they need for the best outcome is available close to home.”
The DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”
Amanda Webb, MSN, RN, RN-BC, SCRN, Director of Neurosciences for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, says of the certification, “CHRISTUS Spohn – South is pleased to be among an elite group of health care facilities that have improved the care and outcomes for stroke patients. Meeting these standards shows the hospital’s commitment to deliver high quality care to patients affected by most strokes.”
“This achievement is proof of the endless hours, dedication and professionalism that our teams display every day in caring for our stroke patients,” says Morgan Campbell III, MD, Neurologist/Neurointerventionalist and Stroke Program Medical Director for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “From diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation, our team of experts help ensure that patients have the best chance at a promising recovery.”
According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year, and is a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability. Because stroke or “brain attack” affects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and limit the extent of long-term damage.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke is also important for stroke care. We encourage our community to BE FAST in remembering these warning signs:
B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or dizziness
E – Eyes: Loss of vision in one or both eyes
F – Face: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
A – Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to lift both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S – Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred? Ask the person to smile. Is the smile uneven?
T – Time to call 911. If someone shows any of these symptoms, call 911 and get the person to the hospital immediately.
“Every second counts for patients who suffer a stroke. Patients now know that CHRISTUS Spohn – South is a trusted facility to give them and their loved ones access to the care they need as quickly as possible,” says Paul Schmitt, MD, MS, Neurosurgeon/Neurointerventionalist, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.
O. Michael Everett, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, says, “As a physician in a city with growing medical needs, having another facility that is committed to high-quality care for some of our most vulnerable patients is essential. This Primary Stroke Center certification is a big win for our medical community.”
Our stroke team underwent extensive training to become certified in stroke assessment, treatment and rehabilitation. In addition, CHRISTUS Spohn – South has advanced diagnostic technology that provide doctors with accurate results in minutes. This level of expertise and tools are some of the reasons why the hospital was able to achieve this Primary Stroke Center certification.
“We are serious in our commitment to serve all of the medical needs of people in the sprawling Southside community and others in and around Corpus Christi who need our care. This certification is a big step in meeting that commitment,” says LaNell Scott, President, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – South. “Our teams deserve all the credit for making this happen. I am confident our status as a trusted health care leader in the region will only continue to grow.”