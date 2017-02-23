Chromebook technology is new initiative of Catholic Schools

Principals from Catholic Schools attended a half-day seminar on Feb. 23 on the newest initiative in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Chromebook technology. Schools will begin using Chromebooks as teaching and learning tools. Students will be doing research in the classrooms and teachers will be teaching from various websites.



"Chromebook technology has become an important technology tool in classrooms across the world," Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi said. "As our schools grow in infrastructure we will eventually use the cloud and go paperless."



In the first year students will still be using textbooks, but as teachers have more professional training and as schools grow in infrastructure–teachers will no longer be ordering textbooks. They will be using the cloud to store textbooks and curriculum.



Having the infrastructure in each school entails having the appropriate bandwidth to ensure that accessing Wi-Fi will be available. "When you start adding 40-60 Chromebooks the infrastructure can become overloaded," Henry said.



According to Henry, Sacred Heart in Rockport has already begun using Chromebooks in their classrooms. Other schools like Ss. Cyril and Methodius and Our Lady of Perpetual Help and possibly St. Pius X may be using them in the fall.



"The chromebook is a tool full of endless resources to get our students engaged, creating, researching, collaborating, communicating and most of all learning," Henry said.



The seminar was held in the conference room at the Education Service Center.

