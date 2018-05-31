Church needs heart

by Luisa Buttler, Correspondent

Speakers from the women’s conference at St. Theresa Parish are, from left, Ofelia De Los Santos, Dr. Ben Nguyen and Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS.

Luisa Buttler for South Texas Catholic



Over one-hundred women throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi attended the fourth annual conference, entitled, “Women: Heart of the Church.” The event, hosted by the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) Court #2433, commenced with Mass at St. Theresa Church on April 28.

“The goal as a whole is to bring women together to see the important role they fill in the Church. Every year we pick a theme that’s concentrated on the role Mary plays and how we aspire to be like her in our daily lives,” Irma Rodriguez, CDA Court #2433 Treasurer said.

Dr. Ben Nguyen, Chancellor of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, presented the first session of the conference. Nguyen is a canon lawyer and licensed attorney, who serves as the Canonical Council and Theological Advisor as well as Promoter of Justice in the Diocesan Tribunal.

In his talk entitled “Woman as the First Evangelizer,” Nguyen laid out the scriptural and theological foundation revealing Mary as the perfect model for every woman to follow in leading family and loved ones to faith in Jesus.

“When Jesus enters the world, it’s because of Mary. At the beginning of his ministry, she is there; at his suffering, she is there; at the resurrection, she is there; and at the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, she is there. Her presence in evangelization and at every important stage of salvation history creates not just an inspiration, but a model for us and the whole Church to spread the gospel in everything we do.”

Nguyen explained that at the heart of the gospel are relationships, including our relationships with God and the Church, and when women come together, as they do at women’s conferences such as this one, they exemplify and nurture that relational aspect of the gospel.

“It’s important to have gatherings like this because it models and enhances the important relationship and connection we have with each other in moving closer to God,” Nguyen said. “Men don’t necessarily think in these terms immediately. Men tend to be more analytical and talk about structure versus talking about relationships. We need the presence of women to remind us that our Gospel is a relationship with God and that’s where the genius of women comes in.”

Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS was the second speaker, her talk entitled “Woman: Living the Joy of the Gospel.” Through personal stories and short readings from her book of poems, “she: robed and wordless.” She examines Mary’s lived response to God and how the life of the Mother of the Redeemer informs women today how to live and impart the joy of the gospel.

“From the beginning, Mary permitted God to enter her life,” Sister Lou Ella said.

Sister Lou Ella shared a story from her youth, one that involved her mother hiring a young girl from their conservative North Texas town as a mother’s helper and babysitter. The hiring was probably controversial, as it was the 1950s, and the young girl had just come home after running away with her boyfriend.

“My mother planted within me a seed of vocation for having tremendous compassion for those who were outcast,” Sister Lou Ella said. “Our table at home prepares us for the Eucharist. Ask yourself, what would Mary do? Who would she invite to her table? Who in your community should you welcome back to the table?”

Sister Lou Ella ended her lecture by asking each of the women at the conference to pair up and host a “modern-day intersession,” by praying for a family member or friend, and then sending a selfie and letting them know they are praying for them.

“We are citizens and saints of the household of God,” Sister Lou Ella said. “We are women at the heart of the Church, and we should pray without ceasing.”

The final speaker was Ofelia De Los Santos, Texas CDA Spiritual Enhancement Chairperson and Court Mother of Divine Grace for CDA Court #2717 from Sacred Heart Church in Edinburg. De Los Santos shared experiences from her life of service and ministry, led her to strive to live a life of beatitude.

Her talk entitled “Woman: Fulfilled Today in Your Hearing” was named based on a passage in Luke 4:21. “When you evangelize a woman, you evangelize a family,” said De Los Santos. “And when you evangelize the family, you evangelize the whole world.”

De Los Santos also spoke about the different incarnations of the Virgin Mary, including as Arc of the Covenant, as Woman and the Dragon, as La Virgen de Guadalupe, as Warrior Queen, as Mary of the Apocalypse and more.

“Mary is the key to whatever prayer request you have,” said De Los Santos. “She stomps on that devil when he tries to get your child, your boyfriend, your husband, your son, your daughter. I promise you that if you are faithful to our Blessed Mother, she will break any chain, bond or addiction in your family.”

The conference ended with lunch and door prizes, but most importantly, with a renewed spirit of evangelization with a reminder of their role as “Women: Heart of the Church.”



