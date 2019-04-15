Churches celebrate Palm Sunday

Churches throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrated Palm Sunday, the beginning of Hoy Week on April 14. Palm Sunday is the celebration of Jesus' joyful entry into Jerusalem as he arrives on a donkey and the crowd fans him with palms then lays them at his feet, just a few days before their change of heart and he is later arrested and crucified.
Father Dennis Zerr, SOLT, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Falfurrias, celebrated Palm Sunday at the 11:15 a.m. Mass. Parish Knights of Columbus passed out palms to parishioners as he began the first liturgy of Holy Week by blessing the palms in the back of the church and the faithful in the pews.
Father Peter Elizardo, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Alice, began the blessing of the palms outside the church and altar servers regaled parishioners with a procession down the block ending with palms held at the entrance of the church.
Pictures by Adel Rivera Sauceda and Madelyn Calvert Galindo | STC