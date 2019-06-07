Class of 2019 paraded through IWA Elementary and Middle Levels

The annual Senior Parade is one of many adored traditions at Incarnate Word Academy that creates excitement for Angels of all levels by sharing the senior’s accomplishments with the entire campus.
Before making their way through the rest of the campus, seniors gathered together in the Convent Dining Room to decorate graduation cap signs with the colleges and universities they have chosen to attend after high school.
The Class of 2019, with a total of 62 seniors, wore their red graduation cap and gowns as they made their way through each level’s field day as the school’s younger Angels cheered them on to congratulate them for their tremendous achievements.Upon their return to the dining room, the Class of 2019 was treated to a barbeque lunch courtesy of IWA’s Advancement Office. The seniors then won raffle prizes such as an Amazon Fire Tablet, HEB gift cards, IWA Alumni tumblers, and much more, to help get them started on their new journeys in college.