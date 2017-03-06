Classes provide education, prevention and strategies to address health issues affecting youth

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Coaches, nurses and two principals attended a half-day professional development seminar presented by the Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Catholic Schools on Feb. 24 at the Education Service Center where they heard presentations on key health issues affecting youth in the diocese. Presenters gave examples on how to approach and educate children who may be at high risk for diabetes, elevated BMI's (Body Mass Index) and asthma."We want to bring schools together with their parishes and invite families to participate in these classes," Healthy South Texas team member Delia Martinez said. Catholic schools will be sending letters home to students' family members to inform them of these free classes offered by Healthy South Texas. The classes will provide education, prevention and strategies to address health issues affecting youth today."The fact that we are able to provide classes at each school is huge," Martinez said.Other speakers, in addition to Martinez, were Diocesan Health Coordinator Diana Hernandez and Associate Professor David Cutton from the Department of Health and Kinesiology from Texas A&M Kingsville. The seminar is part of a statewide initiative called Healthy Texas.Healthy South Texas is its pilot program and includes experts from the Texas A&M University Health Science Center and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. They are health care professionals, educators, extension agents, community health workers, scientists and specialists who live in the communities they serve. The purpose of the program is to reduce high impact diseases: diabetes, asthma and infectious diseases.Registered nurses and a respiratory therapist will provide education and a community health worker will reinforce education and follow up with whatever the clients need, be it: help with a medication assistant program, help filling out the application or getting with their physician, Martinez said.The Office of Catholic Schools entered into this partnership with Texas A&M University Science Health Center, which includes a $5 million grant for all 27 counties in south Texas. According to Martinez the Catholic school with the most participation will receive a DIOSK (Diabetes Kiosk), a freestanding, touch-screen interactive education tool. "They [families, students and teachers] would have information on diabetes and asthma at their finger tips," she said.Hernandez addressed elevated levels of BMI in today’s students. According to the Centers for Disease Control, obesity has increased form 7-18 percent in children 6-11 years of age, and has increased from 5-21 percent in adolescents 12-19 years of age. Hernandez said research shows, "If we don't do something now we will outlive our children."She gathered data from each school–confidentially, presented a timeline of the data she collected and followed students from 2013. "The timeline shows how different grades fluctuate with regard to BMI’s, and serves as a tool for health leaders to use in implementing wellness programs for their student population," Hernandez said.She made suggestions on addressing this health issue with students called motivational interviewing. "The idea behind motivational interviewing is to get students engaged, and empower them to make modifications on their own without an adult telling them.”"I was targeting the coaches and the nurses, because they are the health leaders in the school and students look up to them. Teachers and health leaders help students believe in themselves, and build confidence to make positive changes," Hernandez said.Cutton shared some ideas and findings designed to increase physical activity, exercise, health and the wellbeing of the students, faculty and staff."We are all getting stronger or weaker, we make the decision, it is not accurate to say that 'I am happy where I am at now,' because it takes work just to maintain that–although it is easier than trying to improve," he said.