Clients receive ashes at the Mother Teresa Shelter

Timothy Mosqueea shows off his ashes at the Mother Teresa Shelter on Feb. 26.
Instead of giving something up for Lent, Msgr. Seamus McGowen suggested that we “be kind to each other.” His suggestion was not lost on client Carl Slyker and many others who visited the Mother Teresa Shelter on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Many clients were huddled under the covered pavilion, waiting to get a warm meal and a respite from the cold blustery morning. Many of the clients chose to receive ashes from Msgr. McGowen as he marked their foreheads and with almost a whisper, spoke the words, “remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return."
Slyker said that sometimes anger is the hardest to control. “It’s been a problem in the world since the beginning of time. We don’t have to love the evil that’s inside another, but everyone has that,” he said. “We just need to be kind to each other and see the good that’s there.”
Ashes are also a symbol of grief – a division from God – for our sins. Ashes can be received by anyone, even non-Christians.