Coastal Bend Day of Giving is Nov. 13

For the 2018 Day of Giving, 25 matching funders have come together to provide a matching fund of $900,000, enabling each of the 50 participating nonprofits to raise at least $36,000 if they make the match in individual online donations!

This community give-together begins at 12 a.m. and will last for 24 hours on Nov. 13 with a minimum gift of only $10. Administered by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, it is a community-wide event to show off the Coastal Bend's spirit of giving, raise awareness about local nonprofits, and celebrate the collective effort it takes to make this area great.



To participate, simply log on to www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org on November 13, complete a few blanks, select your nonprofit(s) using the shopping cart feature, and make a donation using your credit or, debit card, or utilize eChecks ($10 minimum).