'Coco' Author Diana Lopez Visits IWA

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy excitingly welcomed author Diana Lopez to its campus on Thursday, May 3 in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center. A Corpus Christi native, Lopez shared stories with Elementary and Middle-Level students about growing up in the city and offered Angel's insight into how she became an author. Lopez recently penned the novelization of the hit Disney-Pixar animated film “Coco” as well as her upcoming book set in Corpus Christi titled “Lucky Luna.”

During her visit, IWA students asked the author an array of questions including how she became an author, what her favorite series of books are, what her favorite Corpus Christi restaurant is, and if there was a possibility that IWA may be a featured location in her next novel. After the Q&A session, Lopez signed copies of her novels and took pictures with IWA students.

Lopez currently resides in Victoria where she teaches creative writing at the University of Houston-Victoria. She also assists with the magazine publication “Huizache” and works as the managing director for CentroVictoria, an organization that promotes Latino literature and art.