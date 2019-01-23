Come and See life as a Sister of Providence

Where is God calling you? Are you a single, Catholic woman between the ages of 18 and 42? The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, invite you to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for a Come and See Retreat.
The retreat begins at 7 p.m., April 12, and concludes at 2 p.m., April 14.
During this free weekend retreat, explore where God is calling you. Learn what life is like as a Sister of Providence. Discern what your joys, your passions and your talents tell you about who God made you to be — all while immersing yourself in the natural and spiritual beauty at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
For Sister Corbin Hannah, SP, her first Come and See retreat was about exploring religious life more deeply.
“Through the invitation of a Sister of Providence, I decided to attend,” Sister Corbin said. “During that event, it was a relief to meet other people who were also considering religious life. Usually, most people just didn’t understand why I would even think about life as a woman religious.
“The main thing I remember about my first Come and See retreat was that I was completely overwhelmed by the activities, the newness of everything, and meeting all the new people.”
Those who attend have the opportunity to meet with the newest members of the Sisters of Providence, get to know the spirituality and mission of the Congregation, learn more about the life and legacy of foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and spend time renewing their soul in prayer and reflection in the natural beauty of the Woods.
Sister Corbin added that meeting Sister Dina Bato, SP, at her first Come and See made her feel at home.
“We stayed up late and we sang as she played the piano,” Sister Corbin said. “I don’t remember feeling any clearer about my call to religious life after that first Come and See, but what I did learn was there was a place, a safe place, a welcoming place where I could explore my call with sisters who had answered the call as well as others who were discerning a call to religious life.
“What matters is that I came back, I kept asking questions, I kept seeking and discerning. And because of that, I believe I am now where I should be. I am becoming who I am meant to be.”
“If you are discerning religious life, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods provides a peaceful atmosphere that will allow you to enter into solitude to pray more deeply, listen more attentively, and respond more fully to God’s movement within,” Vocations Director Sister Editha Ben said.
About the Sisters of Providence The Sisters of Providence, a Congregation of nearly 300 women religious, with more than 200 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org.
For more information, contact Jason Moon, media relations manager, at 812-535-2810, or email jmoon@spsmw.org.