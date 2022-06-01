Come and See retreat was ‘beautiful and enlightening’

“My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so. But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you. And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this you will lead me by the right road, though I may know nothing about it. Therefore, will I trust you always, though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are ever with me, and you will never leave me to face my perils alone.”
—Thomas Merton prayer
The Diocesan Office for Consecrated Life and Vocations for Women sponsored "What are You Looking for: Come and See," a one-day discernment retreat held at Mount Tabor Convent on May 21. For the 13 sisters and one novice represented it was a day of reflection.
During the retreat Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS began her talk with the Thomas Merton prayer and concluded with a clip from a movie depicting the life of Dorothy Day. She gave a talk on discernment and some of the sisters shared their discernment journeys. The day was filled with prayer, reflections on shared Gospel readings, song and a circle exercise “recognizing Christ in the other.”
The sisters who attended the retreat were from different congregations of women. They were Sister Elizabeth Smith from the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word (CCVI), Sister Agueda Durazo and Sister Lucia Hinojosa from the Missionary Daughters of the Most Pure Virgin Mary (MDPVM), Sister Jo Ann Saenz, Sister Lou Ella Hickman and Sister Judith Saenz from the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (IWBS), Sister Emiliana Mampalilil from the Sisters of St. Ann, Sister Guadalupe Cervantes and Sister Leticia Diaz from the Sisters of the Pax Christi Institute (PCI), Sister Raquel Gomez, Sister Milagros Tormo and Sister Gloria Rodriguez from the Missionary Sisters of Jesus, Mary and Joseph (MJMJ).
"Discernment is looking for a path that God has called us to," Sister Judith said, adding, "help me get out of the way. God loves each of us by name as individuals—not as individualistic,” she said. He calls us into a community. We receive our ministry as disciples of Jesus when we are baptized,” he said. “We have to listen to God’s call, whether it's married life, consecrated life or the single life.”
One young woman, Amanda Gomez, noted the beauty of seeing all the different congregations represented. “I think it was very helpful to hear each of the sister’s perspective,” she said. “The retreat was “beautiful and enlightening.” Gomez’ future endeavor is “to set aside more formal time for discernment and not to take as long with some of it.”
“The sisters were able to take a moment away from the business of the world to confront what has been stirring in my heart for many years,” Gomez said.