Come celebrate our identity

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, also known as the Feast of Corpus Christi, begins universally this year on Thursday, June 16, and Catholics are once again invited to gather as one body at Corpus Christi Cathedral. The Feast of Corpus Christi is a celebration of the real presence of Christ in the holy Eucharist. For more information on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ see story in its entirety online at southtexascatholic.com/news/focc21.
The Diocese of Corpus Christi will celebrate this solemnity with holy hours, confession and a diocesan eucharistic procession. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with welcoming remarks, readings of the history of the Feast of Corpus Christi, eucharistic miracles and announcements of the upcoming diocesan Eucharistic Congress, National Eucharistic Revival, and National Eucharistic Congress in 2025. There will be a proclamation reading from Mayor Paulette Guajardo and County Judge Barbara Canales.
Bishop Michael Mulvey will celebrate Mass at 12:05 p.m. There will be talks, reflections, music, adoration, and vespers from 1:30-6 p.m. led by Bishop Mulvey.
Confessions will be available in the courtyard for the Sacrament of Penance. The bishop will elevate the Blessed Sacrament at 6 p.m. and begin the eucharistic procession down Upper Broadway to Leopard, stopping to pray at a temporary altar outside the Mother Teresa Shelter on Sam Rankin. The procession will then continue down Sam Rankin to Comanche, stopping at another temporary altar to pray in front of Sacred Heart Church, then continue on to Lipan and stopping at an altar in front of the Nueces County Jail. The procession will end after the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament outside the cathedral.
Processions are expressions of culture and community as well as of faith. You are welcome to dress in traditional clothing celebrating your national or cultural identity. All parishes, altar servers, extraordinary ministers of holy Communion and members of all parish organizations are invited to carry banners representing their parish and organizations.