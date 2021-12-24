Come meet a Catholic Sister

Have you ever met a young Catholic Sister? Are you interested in learning more about their life and journey?
Well here are two opportunities. The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, are inviting all single, Catholic women ages 18-42 to join Sister Jessica Vitente, SP, on Jan. 7, and Sister Arrianne Whittaker, SP, on Jan. 14, 2022, for these virtual mini-retreats dubbed “Hail Mary Full of Grace, Come Meet a Sister Face-to-Face.”
Both events will take place from 6:30-7:45 p.m., Eastern Standard Time and 5:30-6:45 p.m., Central Standard Time.
Sister Jessica and Sister Arrianne will share stories about their lives and their journey to become Sisters of Providence. There will also be a question and answer session.
Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna, SP, said that during the Congregation’s most recent Come and See Retreat they conducted a survey with participants. The survey concluded that those women wanted to meet more younger Sisters of Providence.
“Our goal in these two mini-retreats is to introduce younger women in the Congregation,” Sister Joni said. “We want to share that there are women still entering the Congregation and we want them to share their vocation story.”
Sister Joni added that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congregation has conducted many virtual events, which have been well received.
“COVID encouraged us to see the way we’re operating vocations with new eyes,” Sister Joni said. “We got together and developed new ways to connect with women discerning religious life and because of that, we have met and connected with many talented women seeking more in life.”
Sister Joni said the Congregation will continue this series on Feb. 11 with a virtual event with Sister Denise Wilkinson, SP, and another discernment event in March with Father Terry Johnson. Then, the Congregation’s Spring Come and See Retreat will take place in person in April.
Register online for these or any of our upcoming events at
Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by contacting Sister Joni at (361) 500-9505 or at
jluna@spsmw.org.
About the Sisters of Providence The Sisters of Providence, a Congregation of nearly 230 women religious, with nearly 300 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind., which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 13 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org.