Commissioning Prayer Service held for New President of Christus Spohn – South

LaNell Scott, President at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South, was honored on June 15 with a special Commissioning Prayer Service at the Corpus Christi Cathedral in celebration of her recent appointment.
Previously, she served as the interim President at CHRISTUS Spohn South since December 2020 and before that, she was Vice President of Operations - Perioperative Services.
"May God bless LaNell as she takes up the responsibility of President for CHRISTUS Spohn South," Bishop Michael Mulvey said at the end of the prayer service. "Guide her in her work and fill her with patience and love. Let your spirit of wisdom and understanding be with her and give her joy and peace in her heart."