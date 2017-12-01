Concert season will feature ‘heavenly music’

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Lee Gwozdz leads the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra and cathedral choirs in last year’s Lessons & Carols. Nan Borden leads the Cherub Choir. According to Gwozdz there will be a record number of choir members, 170 youth and 80 adult who will sing in this year’s concert on Dec. 22-23.

This year’s Citgo Season 34 Cathedral Concert Series presented by the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be chock-full of heavenly music. The season will begin on Dec. 22 with “Lessons & Carols,” in which the audience will be encouraged to join their voices to those of the 250 voices of the Corpus Christi Cathedral choirs. The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra will accompany the choirs.

“The series is focusing now on choirs that celebrate the sacred” said Lee Gwozdz, Director of Sacred Music for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

With the exception of “Chanticleer, An Orchestra of Voices,” all of the season’s concerts are free. The Chanticleer, well known throughout the world for its all male chorus, is co-sponsored by Texas A&M University Corpus Christi’s School of Arts and Humanities and will be held at Texas A&M Performing Arts Center on Jan. 16, 2018. On the same day, Chanticleer will also do a master class for all college choirs in the area.

“Pomp and Pipe Mardi Gras” on Feb. 13, 2018 celebrates the space of the Cathedral. “During the renaissance period, people flocked to Mass at San Marco Church in Venice because it was such an amazing experience,” Gwozdz said.

In this concert, students from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University Kingsville and Del Mar College will try to reproduce that time in history. There will be multiple brass and percussion ensembles and choirs and they will perform from different locations throughout the Cathedral.

“It’s called surround sound renaissance time,” Gwozdz said. “We think it will become a tradition every year and it celebrates the great talents of students at all those universities. It also allows them to experience historically what it was like to make music in great cathedrals. Last year students said, ‘oh wow, that was such a great aesthetic experience.’ They will never forget it.”

Gwozdz said one of the top Lutheran college choirs; Concordia Choir of Minnesota will perform at the Cathedral on March 4, 2018. Rene Clausin, one of the top composers of music for choirs, will conduct.

Another choir will be the Notre Dame Folk Choir performing on Saturday June 3, 2018 celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi, in the city that bares its name.

The series will end with the Cathedral Festival Concert 2018 on June 15, 2018 featuring all the Cathedral Choirs and members from the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra and directed by Gwozdz.

“Other than the music we present at Mass, the purpose of these concerts is to celebrate the space for everybody, so you don’t have to be Catholic. It’s like an outreach, it’s a way to expose great music and we say we like to provide concerts that may be a foretaste of what heaven may be like,” Gwozdz said. “Hearing music in our space can come close to that, because the acoustics are so amazing.”