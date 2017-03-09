by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

The Fullness of Truth conference united some 600 Catholics from parishes throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi as well as faithful from neighboring dioceses, such as Victoria, at the American Bank Center on March 4-5. Speakers, from the conference entitled “Our Family Reunion: Healing the Domestic Church," provided tools for helping families live out their faith in today's society.In the keynote address, Bishop Michael Mulvey of Corpus Christi said the greatest challenge of conversion is to take on the mind of Christ."To receive the communication of God in his word, to be missionary disciples and to live the mind of Christ in this humbling of ourselves,” Bishop Mulvey said. "Jesus emptied himself–he did not take advantage of who he was (the Son of God.) This, I believe, is truly the heart of the family. Learning to live the Christian life together. Learning to welcome the word of God and, I would add, receiving the Sacred Body and Blood of Jesus together, which is the sacrament of unity."Mary Ann Kuharski, who with her husband is raising 13 children—six who are adopted and of mixed races and some who have special needs, spoke on "What to do When Our Loved One Leaves the Faith," and "Divine Mercy and Healing: The Power of Forgiveness in the Family." Kuharski spoke of her own experiences encouraging her children to remain faithful to the Church even in the midst of a cultural mindset that is counter to Church teaching.Rene and Sandra Bocanegra agreed that the "Fullness of Truth Conferences are a great coming together." The Bocanegras have four children and attend St. Patrick Church in Corpus Christi. They have been attending the conferences for the past seven years."It’s great to see hundreds of Catholics together, to listen to the talks and continue to learn and share in fellowship and then pass it on to other folks at times who will learn from us," Rene Bocanegra said. "Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers was my favorite speaker–his passion, and the information he shared was the truth–not sugar-coated. We were challenged to go out and testify. That's what I love about him the most, his passion."Carolyn Snapka from St. Anthony in Violet enjoyed all the speakers. She had taken notes during the bishop’s talk and something he said had touched her heart. "Praying for our family members and sending out text messages that we are praying for them. So they think about things during the Lenten season."Irma Mireles, also from St. Patrick’s, said the conference was inspirational.“There is a lot I can take back and share with brothers and sisters and extended family–the importance of being Christ-like; starting at home with our spouse and our children. Being Christ to them," she said.Shy Alewine who attends St. Andrew by the Sea gave a testimony of her own conversion of faith by attending one of the Fullness of Truth conferences in San Antonio. She grew up in a small town with a Baptist/non-denominational background. In 2010, she met some Catholic friends in Corpus Christi, who introduced her to the faith and she began attending RCIA classes at St. Patrick. Still hesitant after attending RCIA, she realized she was not fully ready to commit. She attended church without receiving Communion and felt that a piece of the puzzle was missing in her life."In 2012, a friend invited me to Fullness of Truth Conference and once I was there I was hooked. So many unanswered questions about the Catholic faith were revealed to me. I loved the speakers,” Alewine said. "I loved how we took the time to hear about certain topics and delve in depth into those topics. It helped me understand some of the questions I had about my Catholic faith."A couple of weeks later she called her priest and told him she was ready, and she was welcomed into the Church at St. Patrick.Other speakers included Steve Bollman, "The Family at the Heart of the New Evangelization”; Arland Nichols, "Healing and Defending Your Family"; and Chris Stravitsch, "Pope Francis on Encountering Christ as Families and in Prayer”.David Campa, Diocesan Chief of Staff/General Counsel, encouraged attendees to go to Austin on April 4 for Advocacy Day to promote the Church stance on many issues facing Americans today.The Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus performed a musical routine and diocesan pastoral offices, including Family Life, Youth Ministry, Catechesis and Evangelization, Young Adult & Campus Ministry, along with the Office of Catholic Schools, Catholic Charities and many other programs were present to share resources and opportunities with conference attendees.