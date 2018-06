Congratulations graduates from St. Anthony School

Kindergarten graduates in the front row, left, are Zaren Rodriguez, Joaquin Gonzalez, Hailey Espinoza, Antonio Trevino, Kaylynn Calderon, Matheo Aguilera, Talan Vasquez and Theron Carbee. Pictured in the back row, from left, are kindergarten teacher Sister Adela Sereno, O.P., principal Sister Fe Gamotin, O.P., pastor Father Gerry Sheehan, SOLT and Father Dominic Zimmermann, SOLT.





After graduation, eighth-grade graduates pose with staff at St. Anthony School. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Father Dominic Zimmermann, SOLT, Sister Fe Gamotin, O.P., principal Jayden Wright, Gilbert Gonzalez, Jenessa Gonzalez, Lucas Gonzales, Linzee Garza, Anissa Valderrama, Araceli Morales, teacher Noemi. In the back row, from left, are Father John Patterson, SOLT, Leslie Ramirez, Linda Trevino, pastor Father Gerry Sheehan, SOLT, Noah Carrizales and Mia Renteria.



Mass was celebrated at 8 a.m. for kindergarten and a reception was held in the cafeteria for family and friends. The kindergarten students performed, and they received diplomas and awards.Mass was then celebrated at 4 p.m. for the eighth-grade graduates. A reception dinner was held in the parish hall for family and friends. The students received diplomas and awards. They also read a speech about their experience at St. Anthony School.