Congratulations Monica Maldonado 

On Feb. 3 the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) based in Austin presented Maldonado with $500 and a plaque for being year’s Technology Administrator of the Year award. Maldonado is the director of technology for schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
These awards are given to educators who work to advance teaching and learning through innovative technology. TCEA Executive Director Lori Gracey in Austin congratulated all finalists, saying: “We couldn’t be more proud of these incredible educators. Each one of them has displayed a remarkable commitment to teaching and learning and the wise use of technology to reach those learning goals. This year’s finalists reflect the spirit of TCEA, and the very best of their profession.”
“We are very proud of her and her many accomplishments in advancing technology as a teaching and learning tool in our Catholic schools,” said Dr. Rosemary Henry, superintendent of schools for the diocese.
“I’m super excited and blessed,” Maldonado said.