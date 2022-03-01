Congratulations to Catholic Charities’ Angie Garcia, nominated for 2022 LULAC Outstanding Community

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter, acting executive director and senior director of Programs and Grants, is one of the 2022 League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) “Outstanding Community Leaders” honoree.
These distinguished leaders continue to serve our community, impacting education, employment, and economic growth. The 2022 Outstanding Community Leaders honorees are Barbara Canales, Nueces County Judge; Billy Delgado, Emergency Management Coordinator, City of Corpus Christi; Angelina Garcia, Senior Director of Programs and Grants, Catholic Charites of Corpus Christi; Beatriz Hanson, Executive Director, Corpus Christi Food Bank; Dr. Abeer A. Kaldas, Nephrology, Corpus Christi Medical Center.
“Emergency First Responders” from the Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety will also be acknowledged.
Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Osbert Blow, President, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.
The 25th Annual “Outstanding Community Leadership” Awards Banquet will be on Thursday, April 28, at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel, 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Angie Garcia at the Grand Opening and Blessing of the Catholic Charities Choice Grocery on March 2, 2020.