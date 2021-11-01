Corpus Christi Cathedral bells will toll on Nov. 2

The bells at Corpus Christi Cathedral will toll 15 minutes before the noon Mass on All Souls’ Day, Nov. 2, for those who have died of COVID-19 in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
All Souls’ Day is a day of commemoration of all the faithful departed. The Church celebrates this day reminding us of the hope we have in Jesus and his promise of eternal life. The 12 p.m. (noon) Mass at the Cathedral will honor all those who have died and in a special way to remember those who have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
We ask that all who would like to join us for the noon Mass on All Souls’ Day bring a candle to represent their deceased loved ones.