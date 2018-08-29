Corpus Christi Cathedral has new director

Corpus Christi Cathedral is pleased to announce Scott Powell as the new Director of Sacred Music. He comes to us from Washington state where he has served in various musical positions.



Most recently, Powell has served as the Director of Music and Liturgy and Principal Organist at the historic Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater in Vancouver, WA. He was the founder and director of the St. James Collegium Musicum, a professional choir and music ensemble that provides music for the Masses, Vespers and Compline services, and sacred music concerts at the Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater.



He has also served as Music Assistant for the Concordia University Concert and Advanced Choirs. In addition, his professional experience includes extensive experience in liturgy and liturgical ministries in the parish, deanery and diocesan contexts.



"I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the Diocese and Cathedral of Corpus Christi in this important ministry. I look forward to working with this parish community in creating a beautiful environment within the Sacred Liturgy in which to worship our Lord," he said.



Powell studied Organ Performance at the University of Washington, Seattle and Choral Conducting at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon.



In his free time, he enjoys cooking, hiking and refereeing college and professional soccer. Powell is one of eleven children.



Bishop Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi said, “I welcome Scott as our new music director at Corpus Christi Cathedral. He brings with him an impressive range of musical abilities and a deep love for the beauty and sacredness of the liturgy. We are greatly looking forward to working with him to continue and foster the tradition of sacred music at our Cathedral and in our Diocese. Please join us in giving Scott a warm south Texas welcome to Corpus Christi Cathedral and to the Diocese of Corpus Christi."



Corpus Christi Cathedral is the Cathedral church of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Under the leadership of Bishop Michael Mulvey, the diocese serves over 400,000 Catholics in 12 counties in the Coastal Bend area.



