Corpus Christi Hope House Emergency Shelter needs 

Corpus Christi Hope House is taking all necessary precautions during the COVID-19 Crisis. We are continuing to serve our clients while following the guidelines of city, state, and national officials. Our shelters are at full capacity with 31 women and children currently in residence. Of those residents, nine are babies.
During this difficult time, we are in dire need of items for our clients who have no other place to go, because of domestic violence, homelessness, addiction, abandonment, or a crisis pregnancy. Hope House staff have been unable to acquire items most needed for the babies in our shelters.
Items Needed:
•Diapers (Sizes: Newborn, 4, and 5)
•Baby Wipes
•Baby Formula
If you can help with any of these items, please drop them off at 3226 Reid Drive. As of today, Hope House is implementing procedures to protect staff and residential clients from possible spread of COVID-19, so the office will be locked. Please drop your donations off at the front door and call (361) 852-2273 to let staff know that you have left a donation.
If you would like to make a financial contribution, please mail to:
Corpus Christi Hope House
COVID-19 Crisis
3226 Reid Drive
Corpus Christi, Texas 78404