Hope House serving over 500 clients a month since pandemic began

The number of calls for assistance from the Corpus Christi Hope House has tripled since March due to the Covid-19 virus. Our facilities and essential services have remained open with virus safety precautions and procedures in place.
Our community has been blessed with low numbers of infections, but it has been devastating to the economy. Hope House is now serving over 500 clients per month, in addition to the mothers, children, and babies residing in our shelters. This is the most clients ever served per month since our formation in 1987.
The City of Corpus Christi awarded Corpus Christi Hope House and one other local agency a substantial Covid-19 Community Development and Emergency Shelter Grant to assist single mothers and families that have been laid-off or lost their employment due to the virus. We screen, interview, process the paperwork and provide direct financial assistance for utilities, rent, or mortgage payments as part of our homeless prevention program. Hope House recently hired three (3) more full-time employees to assist with the program, pregnancy counseling, and the other services that we provide.
Our latest renovation project is 60% complete. The old office space and resource center building at Birth Haven is being renovated into more rooms for homeless mothers and their children. It will increase our shelter capacity to house up to 23 mothers in addition to their children and is scheduled for completion by the end of this month. The resource center will be renamed the St. Maria Goretti Home. Next, Faith Home and our office/resource building will have new flooring, painting and general repairs. The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant from the city and your generous contributions. We will plan an open house for all our facilities, once the virus is over.
Please mark your calendars for Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. for the 31st Annual Celebration for Life Banquet. Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D. is our honored guest speaker. He is president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center and has traveled the world as a representative of Human Life International. Joseph is also the son of our founding board member, Dr. Francette Meaney. The Celebration is scheduled at the Mansion Royal, but it may change to another date or a virtual event, depending upon the Covid-19 virus situation at the time. We will send you more information in the near future.
To contribute mail your check to:
Corpus Christi Hope House
3226 Reid Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404