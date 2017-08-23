Corpus Christi hosts premiere of Messa di Requiem

August 23, 2017
The Corpus Christi Chorale will present the Southwest premiere performance of
Messa di Requiem
, by internationally renowned composer-conductor William Doherty, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Performing Arts Center of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. This performance will be augmented by free master-class instruction offered by Doherty beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 in the Performing Arts Center.
Bass-baritone soloist Sam Reynolds will be featured in concert with the Chorale, and will also perform in a solo recital at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Reynolds is a graduate of TAMU-CC and a member of the Lyric Opera of Central Florida founded by Doherty.
This project is supported in part by a City of Corpus Christi Arts Grant as well as numerous community donors and supporters of the arts. Admission for the Oct. 10 evening performance is $10 (students free with ID). Reynolds’ recital is without charge.
To arrange a time-slot for the free master-class instruction, contact Artistic Director Arlene Long at
123arlene@gmail.com
.
The Corpus Christi Chorale is a group of volunteer amateur singers dedicated to high-quality performance of classical and contemporary choral music.