Corpus Christi joins other dioceses in Texas to promote Advocacy Day: Faith in Action

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Catholics from the Diocese of Corpus Christi and across Texas met on the South Steps of the State Capitol in Austin on April 4 to promote Advocacy Day: Faith in Action, a day organized and hosted by the Texas bishops to promote life, dignity and the common good.



Two chartered buses left from St. John Paul II departing at 6 a.m. carrying 44 students and staff from St. John Paul II, 20 principals, assistant principals, teachers and parents.



While some of the students from St. John Paul II participated in mock hearings throughout the day, Bishop Michael Mulvey, along with other bishops of Texas, met with Governor Greg Abbot to discuss "conscience exemptions," regarding proposals for foster care.



School superintendent Rosemary Henry and a delegation of school principals from the diocese met with State Representative Abel Herrero in his office to express their support for school choice. "While Herrero listened attentively, he expressed his support for public schools," Henry said. " In retrospect, I believe the time with Able Herrero, was valuable as we were able to have a glimpse of the inner- workings of the House and its operation. We believe that we gave Mr. Herrero a different appreciation and perspective in regards to parent choice and the value of Catholic schools."

