Corpus Christi Native Serves Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Bonaparte Jr.)
Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Jose Cruz, from Corpus Christi, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, plays an electronic keyboard during a choir rehearsal on the fo’c’sle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean May 6.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.