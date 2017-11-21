Estringel commits to Providence Associate

Corpus Christi resident Adriana Estringel recently deepened her relationship with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana. On Saturday, Nov. 18, she made a commitment as a Providence Associate, joining 21 other 2017 associates with the Sisters of Providence during the rite of commitment ceremony, which coincided with the Providence Associates 10-year anniversary celebration.



“For me, the process was a long time coming,” Estringel said. “I have been involved or known the Sisters of Providence and been to the campus many times.”



Director of Providence Associates Sister Diane Mason, SP, said in order to become a Providence Associate, a candidate is paired with a Sister of Providence or Providence Associate companion and goes through a year of study, prayer and reflection. Estringel’s companion was her good Sister Barbara Bluntzer, SP. Estringel is also friends with Sister Joni Luna, SP, who also attended her church.



“I am fortunate of being a good friend with Sister Barbara because she is in my parish (St. Pius X in Corpus Christi),” she said. “This is a wonderful feeling because I have always admired St. Mother Theodore Guerin and all the sisters, how progressive they are and how they are involved in taking care of our earth.”



Sister Diane said the Nov. 18 commitment ceremony brought the total of Providence Associates to more than 270 in the United States and Taiwan. This year, more than 30 women and men began their journey as Candidate-Associates. The associate relationship is open to all people of faith, ages 18 and older.



“In many cases, a deep friendship forms between the candidate and companion and they continue the journey of Providence that so far has never failed us,” Sister Diane said.



If anyone feels called to explore the Providence Associate relationship, they can learn more at ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Debbie Dillow, Providence Associate, at (317) 250-3294 or by email her at ddillow@spsmw.org.

